Hockey: Lakers stun Blazers in Kisumu

Former champions Blazers suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League when they went down 1-0 to Lakers at the Kisumu Day High School on Saturday.

Lakers held on to Maureen Achieng’s sole goal in the first minute to get maximum points.

The win saw Lakers get the better of Blazers who they have failed to beat in recent times.

Both teams played to a 1-1 draw last season both home and away before tying once again during this year’s African Cup for Clubs Championship held in Nairobi in February.

The loss left Blazers second with nine points from four matches, two behind leaders and defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions who have played six matches and were not in action this weekend.

Amira Sailors are third with eight points from four matches, while Lakers are fourth with seven points from three matches.

Lakers coach Austine Tuju said they want to build on the good start to the season.

“While our target is to bag the title this year, we want to have a good run that will see us finish the season unbeaten and so far we are on the right track. Playing to a 1-1 draw against Strathmore, 6-1 win over Kenyatta University last weekend and a win today against Blazers goes to show that we mean business,” said Tuju.

At the City Park Hockey Stadium, Western Jaguars beat United States International University-Africa 2-0 in the men’s Premeir League.

Jacob Wandera and Oscar Kibet scored in the 25th and 56th minutes to stretch the Kakamega-based side unbeaten record to two matches.

Jaguars held defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors to a 1-1 draw last weekend away at the Eregi Teachers College.

In the men’s Super League, Mombasa Sports Club defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 2-1 at City Park.

Victor Gitahi had put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute before Charles Ombui restored parity in the 14th minute through a field goal. Mariano Asoka then scored in the 33rd minute to guide MSC to victory.