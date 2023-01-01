Hockey: Kenya to host Africa Clubs Championships

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) vice chairperson Elyna Shiveka has challenged local clubs to grab the chance and compete in this year's Africa Cup for Clubs Championship after the Africa Hockey Federation (AfHF) gave the country the rights to host the event.

The annual continental club event is set for February 13-19 at the Kenton College in Kileleshwa.

Most Kenya clubs have in recent times failed to compete in the event hosted away citing shoe-string budgets with Wazalendo men's club the last local side to feature in the competition last year in Ghana.

"Local clubs have no choice but to participate in the competition. Unlike when the championship is held outside the country, clubs decry lack of money for air tickets and accommodations as well as players allowances, but now these factors will not come into play and if they do, they would be relatively cheap," said Shiveka.

"We are excited about the chance and grateful to AfHF. We look forward to a successful show, “she added.

The first two teams at the completion of the men’s and women’s Premier Leagues book automatic tickets to the Africa Clubs championship.

Kenya last staged the event in 2016 at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi as Eastern Company from Egypt won the men's title after beating hosts Kenya Police 3-2 in the final.

Butali Sugar Warriors secured bronze after they beat Ghana Police 3-0 in the play-off match.

Local men's league champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Police have been notable absentees in the previous competitions despite having qualified.

Record winners Blazers have also failed to honour the tournament in the past years after losing their sponsorship deal with Telkom Kenya in 2019.

Blazers and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) were the last women’s side to participate in the event in 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria.

At the same time, KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori said they will put in place a Local Organising Committee (LOC) later this month to kick start the preparations of the event.