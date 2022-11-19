Hail the champs! Strathmore University win women's hockey league

Strathmore University’s Scorpions are champions of the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League for the first time in the history of the institution.

Kenya international Grace Bwire was the heroine as Scorpions on Saturday beat United International University’s (USIU) Spartans 4-2 to clinch the title with two matches to spare.

Bwire scored all the four goals for the impressive Scorpions at City Park in Nairobi.

Naomi Kemunto and Beatrice Mbugua scored the Spartans' consolation goals.

The resounding victory took Scorpions' points tally at the top to an unassailable 28.

Second-placed Lakers Hockey Club, who are left with one match to the end of the season, have 18 points while defending champions Blazers are third with 17 points.

Blazers are remaining with two matches.

By virtue of winning the 2022 KHU Women’s Premier League title, Scorpions have qualified for the 2023 Africa Club Championship.

Hosts Lakers squandered a glorious opportunity to take the title race to the wire when their captain Alice Owiti failed to hit the board with a last minute flick against the Blazers at Simba Union Club in Kisumu. The match ended 0-0.