Hockey: Hungry Police raid champions Butali with one mission

Kenya Police play champions Butali Sugar Warriors in a must-win match to secure the remaining ticket to next month's African Cup for Club championship as the 2021/22 Kenya Hockey Union Premier League season comes to an end at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.

The top two men's and women's teams at the end of the regular season book tickets to the continental event.

Butali booked an early slot to the annual event that will be staged at the Sikh Union on February 13 to 19 after their unbeaten run yielded 43 points from 17 matches to secure them the title with a game to spare.

The 2017 champions, Police are third with 37 points one shy of second-placed Western Jaguars who have played all their matches in the 10-team league.

It's a match that could go either way considering Butali will go all out to maintain their winning streak, while Police will be under pressure to seal the remaining slot. Both teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

In the event of a draw on Sunday, Police will settle for third place despite being level on 38 points with Jaguars because the latter have a better goal difference (+25) compared to Police's (+17).

"It is a tricky situation. We blink then Jaguars smile all the way to the club championship. Fate is in our own hands and we have no choice but to win. Definitely we will not be safe with a draw as Jaguars have a superior goal difference," said Police coach Patrick Mugambi.

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi admitted the match will be a cracker.

"It will be a tough encounter. It will have all the credentials of a final but we are keen to finish the league unbeaten. We will give our all and hopefully the results work in our favour," said Sembi.

In another Premier League match, Sailors who have 23 points from 17 matches will be keen to retain sixth position when they battle United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) who have 20 points from as many matches.

Champions-elect Strathmore University Scorpions will take on Dutch Flower Group Wolverines in their final match of the season.

The students, who are unbeaten have 31 points from 11 matches and take on fifth -placed Wolverines who have 10 points from 11 matches.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they will be out to end the season on high.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Mvita v Kisumu Youngstars (M) (Sikh Union,4pm)

USIU A v Sailors (M)6pm

Sunday

KU v Sikh Union (M) 10am

DFG Wolverines v Strathmore (W) 11am