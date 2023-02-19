Hockey: GRA sting Strathmore to retain African title

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) retained their Africa Cup for Club Champions after a 3-0 win over Kenyan champions Strathmore University Scorpions at the Sikh Union, Nairobi on Sunday.

Viviana Narkour bagged a brace in the sixth and 15th minutes before reliable and experienced Elizabeth Opoku made it three for the visitors in the 28th minute through a penalty corner.

The win saw GRA go top of the standings with 13 points.

Army Ladies of Ghana are fourth with 10 points from four matches, but could take their tally to 13 if they beat Blazers with a huge margin.

Strathmore finished fifth in the six teams tournament with four points from five matches.

Scorpions' only win came through a walkover from Kada Queens of Nigeria who pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints before playing out a 1-1 draw against Army Ladies of Ghana.

Scorpions would later lose to former champions Blazers 1-0, before going down 3-0 to Delta Queens of Nigeria.

Speaking after the match, experienced Strathmore forward Gilly Okumu conceded that things just didn’t work for them in the week-long event.

“I can’t really explain but things fell apart. We have had good build ups in almost every match we played but we were not scoring and it's unfortunate. We will go back to the drawing board ahead of the new season scheduled for next month,” said Okumu who doubles up as the national women’s team captain.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Lakers played to a barren draw with Delta Queens to move second on the standings with 11 points same as Delta, but the home team have a superior goal difference.

Lakers will be hoping that Blazers win so that they retain heir position.

Lakers Team Manager John Paul said they leave the tournament with their heads held high.