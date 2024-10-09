Hockey: Former champions Scorpions eye redemption

After finishing fourth last season, former champions Strathmore University Scorpions are optimistic about their prospects in this season's Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League.

Having clinched the title in 2022, the Scorpions struggled last season, allowing Blazers to reclaim the trophy. This season, however, they are confident in their ability to reclaim the title.

In their last match on Sunday at the United States International University Africa (USIUA) grounds in Nairobi, the Scorpions showcased their determination by overwhelming the University of Nairobi 6-1. This victory placed them at the top of the table with 13 points from six matches.

Strathmore’s head coach, Meshack Senge, emphasised the importance of mental resilience and maintaining momentum as the season progresses.

“We have begun the season well, and if we keep up the pace and maintain our mental strength, we will have something to smile about by the end of the season. Unlike last season, where the team had not gelled, I believe they are in a good place now. Our aim is to reclaim the title,” said, Senge who also serves as the coach for the national women’s team and Strathmore men's team, the Gladiators.

Currently, Amira Sailors are in second place with 11 points from six matches, while defending champions Blazers sit third with 10 points from four matches.

At the bottom of the table, Kenyatta University Titans and Dutch Flower Group Wolverines are still searching for their first win. Kenyatta University is second from the bottom with just one point from three matches, while the Wolverines remain winless after five outings.

Senge also commented on the performance of the Strathmore men's team, which has had a challenging start to the season.

The Gladiators are currently seventh in the league, with four points from four matches. “It’s not the best way to start the season, but I’m encouraged after they won their first match against Sailors 5-2 on Sunday. Sailors are no pushovers, and I hope they build on that success. However, our upcoming fixtures are tough, and if the players don’t pull it together, the going may get even tougher,” Senge warned.

The Gladiators’ next matches will be against Butali, Western Jaguars, and Kenya Police.

In the men's KHU Premier League, the top three teams—Police, Western Jaguars, and USIUA—were not in action over the weekend.

Police lead the standings with 10 points from four matches, while the Jaguars are second with nine points from three matches, and the varsity side has nine points from five matches. Newcomers Daikyo Heroes are struggling, with only one point from four matches, and the University of Eldoret remains winless after three outings.

Elsewhere, Kenya will make its debut at this year's World Masters Hockey World Cup, competing in the over-40 men's event from October 12-21 in Cape Town, South Africa. The tournament showcases the remarkable talent and passion of seasoned hockey players from around the globe.

The event features various age categories, including women's teams from 35-40 years and men’s teams from 35-40 and 65-80 years, all vying for glory on the international stage. A Kenyan team of 20 players and five officials is scheduled to depart for South Africa on October 9.

Kenya has been drawn in Pool "C" alongside Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia, while Pool "B" includes France, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina. Pool "A" features the United States, South Africa, and England.

Kenyan Squad: