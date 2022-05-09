Hockey: Champions Butali keep slim lead

The chase for the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title is taking shape after five round of matches.

Leaders and reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors, 2017 champions Kenya Police, 2016 champions Strathmore University Gladiators and last year’s runners up Wazalendo are all in contention.

Butali who played to a barren draw against Western Jaguars in Kakamega, lead the table standings with 11 points from five matches, while Police, who recorded a hard fought 1-0 win against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa, are second with 10 points from the same number of matches played.

Strathmore, who were not in action over the weekend, complete the top three positions with 10 points, while Wazalendo are fourth with nine points from four matches, and were in active over the weekend.

Police assistant coach Kennedy Shikuku said they have their eyes fixed on the title.

“We want to win the title and participate in the African Club Championships. While we might be outwitted with our opponents in some areas, we are banking on experience and consistency to reclaim the title we last won in 2017,” said Shikuku.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge was coy saying it’s early to predict the title race.

“We don’t want to go ahead ourselves. We are taking one match at a time knowing pretty well what is at a stake. We are rebuilding a team and if our system work, then we might have something to smile about when the season comes to an end, “ offered Senge.

At the bottom end, Mombasa Sports Club are pegged last winless from five matches. Jaguars, who are second bottom, have four points from five matches.

In the women’s Premier League, unbeaten Strathmore University Scorpions, who were not in action, top the table with 12 points from four matches.

USIU-A Spartans and holders Blazers complete the top three positions tied on seven points, although Blazers have played one more match.

On the opposite side, Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines and Sliders have one point each from four matches played.