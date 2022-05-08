Hockey: Police down USIU-A for the third time

Fresh from winning Gold Cup Clubs invitational tournament last Friday at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Police team defeated United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 1-0 during the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match played at the City Park Stadium on Sunday.

Titus Kimutai scored the all important goal in 47th minute as the students lost thrice to the law enforcers in a week.

USIU A had lost 3-2 and 4-1 to Police during the invitational event that featured Ghanaian side Exchequers alongside Strathmore.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said there is room for improvement.

“We are not yet there. There is nothing to celebrate about. Our reaction was poor, sluggish and our ball handling is wanting. I don’t want to blame the performance on fatigue because our opponents were part of the event, but you see they had something to offer,” said Mugambi.

The tactician also took the time to reveal they will be without the services of Kenya International midfielder Willis Okeyo who left the country last Friday to join Germany side Verein Fur Bewegungsspiele Stuttgart in the Herren Oberliga League for one-and-half months.

Fit-again Vincent Odindo will fill Okeyo’s absence. USIU-A captain Jamleck Macharia said the pill was bitter to swallow after losing against Police thrice.

“We have ourselves to blame. We had multiple scoring chances but we blew them away. Our strikers were blunt but we don’t want to be harsh and there is more room to improve,” offered Macharia.

In the women's Premier League, Lakers failed to build on their 1-0 win over Dutch Flower Group Wolverines on Saturday as they played to a barren draw against Amira Sailors.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) defeated Nakuru 1-0 in the men’s Super League.