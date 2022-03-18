Champs Butali launch title defence against Sharks

Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors are not under pressure to defend the title.

Butali, who will be seeking their third successive title and fifth overall since 2014, launch their title defence against Greensharks on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

While Butali face the Sharks in their league opener, Sharks on other hand will be out to record their second win of the season after they defeated Parkroad Badgers 3-1 last weekend.

Butali have had a good record against Greensharks in their recent meetings with their last encounter ending 4-2 in favour of the champions in 2019.

Butali coach Zack Aura says they are relaxed ahead of their first match.

“There have been no action in the last two years and really it will be unfair for me to put the lads under pressure. Of course expectations are high since we are the champions but I have been in that situation as a player and I know how it feels, “ said Aura.

Th former Kenyan international was elevated to the coaching position in 2020 after Dennis Owoka left the team. Owoka is a now in charge of women’s side Dutch Flower Group Wolverines.

Butali have kept faith in the squad that won the league title in 2019.

“The squad is intact and good to go. We have not participated in open tournaments unlike our opponents. For us it will be a new start and we are determined to go all the way,” said Aura.

Sharks captain Victor Osiche said the team has started the campaign with a win which has not been the case in recent seasons.

"It will be an exciting match and whoever will have done his homework well, will have his way. We have watched the video of our last match against Butali and they scored easy goals.That could not have happened if we closed our lines and reacted quickly . But we have since made amends,” said Osiche.

In the women’s Premier League, Strathmore University Scorpions will face Dutch Flower Group Wolverines.

The varsity side defeated Sliders last week 3-0 at the City Park Stadium, while Wolverines played to a 1-1 all draw against Amira Sailors the previous weekend.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge is optimistic of a good outing.

“We want to pick up from where we left last weekend. Wolverines are a good side and we look forward to a competitive match,” said Senge.

In the men’s Super League, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) battle Sikh Union while Multimedia University take on Parkland Sport Club.

In the National League, Nandi Hawks welcome University of Eldoret at Kapsabet, as Blue Pirates play Bay Club in Kakamega.

Thika Rovers will play Gorrilla at Strathmore University grounds.

Fixtures

Saturday

MMU v Parkland Sports Club (M) (12pm, City Park)

Nairobi Chapel v Karate Axiom(M)(2pm,Strathmore University grounds)

Sikh Union v TUK(M) (2pm,City Park)

Nandi Hawks v UoE (M) (3pm Kapsabet)

Blue Pirates v Bay club(M) (3pm, Kakamega)

Thika Rovers v Gorilla (M)(4pm, Strathmore)

Strathmore v DFG Wolverines (W)(4pm,City Park)

Butali v Greensharks(M) (6pm, City Park)

Sunday (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Parkroad Tigers v KCAU (M)9am

Nairobi Chapel v UoN (W)11am

JKUAT v Parklands Sports Club(M) 1pm

USIUA v Blazers (W)3pm