Big boost for Blazers ahead of Africa Cup

Blazers women's hockey team has been boosted by the return of Kenyan international Lilian Aura ahead of its campaign in the Africa Cup for Club Champions set for November 18 - 26 in Blantyre, Malawi.

Midfielder Aura, who plies her trade in Germany with Hockey Tenuis Club ( HTC) Schwarz -Weiss Bonn, last played for former African champions Blazers (formerly Telkom) in the 2018 edition of the tournament held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Aura missed the 2022 edition that was co-hosted by City Park Hockey Stadium, and the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi early this year. Blazers finished fifth in the championship that saw Ghana Revenue Authority retain the title.

Blazers team manager Jane Nyamogo welcomed Aura's return and that of coach Jos Openda, saying it was timely as the team seeks to reclaim the title it last won in 2018.

“It's always a joy to have Openda in the team and on board.He always brings something new. Aura on the other hand, is a reliable player with rich experience and will bring variety in the mid field department. The players are excited and optimistic that by honouring the event courtesy of the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, will not be in vain but rather will bring better tidings.

We have failed to attend events that are hosted outside the country due to financial constraints. This gesture from the CS is humbling and encouraging,” Nyamogo said on Tuesday after the team’s evening training session at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Forward Purity Odinga and attacking midfielder Vivian Onyango are expected to make their maiden appearances for Blazers at the international stage.

Odinga took a break last year due to personal commitments, while Onyango crossed over from Lakers.

“We haven't reinforced the squad with other players from other clubs ahead of the event even if we had the option to. We have faith in the team.The experience and exposure they have picked over the years is unmatched and so we are good to go and ready to reclaim the title,” added the official.

Blazers are expected to fly out of the country Thursday morning at 6:15am aboard Ethiopia Air.

Blazers boast eight players who were part of the national team that finished third in the just concluded 2024 African Hockey Olympic Games qualifiers in South Africa.

They are pacy Maureen Okumu, Vivian Onyango, Cynthia Onyango, Caroline Guchu, Tracy Karanja, Flavia Mutiva, Eleanor Chebet and Lucy Wangechi.

South Africa won the title.

At the same time, Blazers will renew their rivalry with GRA after being drawn together in pool "B" that has also Kada Queens of Nigeria and Capital Braves of Malawi.

The East Africans will begin their title campaign against Kada on November 18 before returning to the pitch three days later with a clash against Capital Braves.

Blazers, who top the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 matches unbeaten, will wrap up their preliminary campaign with a match against GRA the following day.

Other Kenya representatives Lakers who are traveling by road to Malawi are in pool "A" together with Nigeria's Scorpions and Genetrix as well as Delta Queen's from Nigeria.

Lakers, who are coached by Austine Tuju, take on Delta Queen's on November 18, before they playe Scorpions and Genetic on November 22 and 23.

In the men's version, Western Jaguars are Kenya's sole representative and have been drawn in pool "B" that has Nigeria's Police Machine as well as Malawi's Parachute Battalion and Scorpions.

Defending champions Sharkia of Egypt , Kampala of Uganda , Genetic of Malawi and Kada Stars of Nigeria are in "A"

Blazers squad:

Alice Wanjiku,Cynthia Onyango, Flavia Mutiva

Lucy Wangechi,Terry Juma,Vivian Onyango,Joan Anjao,Bever Akoth,Carol Guchu

DNation bodytext: Tracy karanja,Eleanor chebet,Purity Odinga Barbara Simiyu,Audrey Omaido,Georgina Lumumba, Lilian Aura and Maureen Okumu

Technical Bench :