Young Mwangi wins Karen Match Play Championship

Junior golfer Nathan Mwangi has become the youngest winner of a club match play championship after triumphing at Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Mwangi beat one of Karen’s leading golfers Alastair Scott 6-up in the final match on Sunday, to win Karen Country Club Match Play Championship as his father Nelson Ndegwa won the second division (KANBE) title.

“I am proud to have won this major tournament, it feels great. This will hopefully encourage other juniors to work hard,’’ Mwangi, who was among five juniors who participated in the three-day event, said. The event is now on its 85th anniversary.

Mwangi’s journey to his major golf achievement start with a 21st hole victory against David Murima in the first round on Friday. He then beat Wade Kilburn 1-up.

Afterwards, he overcame Liban Roba 3-1 in the quarter- finals and later beat 16-year-old Ewan Van Niekerk 3-1 in the semis, to qualify for the 36-hole final match against Scott.

Scott had a walk over the first round, then beat Maurice Gitari 5-4, and Peter Wambugu 2-1. He overacame Ali Mohammed at the 19th in the semis.

Meanwhile, in the second division (KANBE) competition, Ndegwa beat Stephen Wang’ombe 3-1 in the final, having earlier eliminated Tom Simba, Sam Muraya and John Mutua in the semis.

In the Ladies Club Match Play Championship, Louisa Gitau beat Grace Gichuki 4-2 to claim the title, having beaten Jane Karuku 6-4 in the semis.

At Kericho Golf Club, Frank Koko carded 46 points to win Chairman’s (Parminder Hunjan) Prize. Dalveer Hunjan, on 40 points, was the men’s winner. Taking the ladies title was Elizabeth Ngeny who carded 34 points.

In the First Division, Job Kaibei posted 39 to win by two points from Collins Kipkurui and Tej Bachu who had posted 37 points. Dominic Rono (40) won the second division title, beating Anthony Korir by a point as David Korir on 37 finished third.

The third division winner was Faith Nzomo who posted 44 points to win by four points from Daniel Kigen. Kipkurui Korir collected 36 points to finish third.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Dr Otieno and Otieno fired 46 points to take the overall title in the annual Accountants Golf tournament where George Mwaura on 40 points was the men winner after beating Dixon Waruinge on countback. In the ladies section Esther Njau won with 41 points ahead of Lorna Ian on 40 points.

The nines went to Jessy Ndegwa and Gabriek]l Wabuti on 21 and 22 points and leading the Accountants this time round was George Kihuria with 37, one better than Anthony Kimani and Grace Miano.

Leading the guests was Boniface Mureithi on 44, and Damaris Kikwai was the best guest lady on 40 points.

Winning the second division was Anthony Ngugi on 37, and Lucy Wangari was the junior winner ib 31, while the sponsors were led by Martin Nyaga on 37 points.

At Machakos Golf Club, Margaret Njoki shot gross 79 to win the overall prize in the Machakos Ladies Open where Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama won the A division title on 80 gross, three shots better than Mwongeli Nzioka.

Catherine Wambui finished third on 86 gross as the A division nett title went to Sarah Hoare on 73, two shots better than Fridah Shiroya and Tabitha Kiragu.

In B division, Jane Kiiti carded 93 gross to win by three shots from Joyce Wafula while Sophie Njuguna was third on 97 gross. The nett title went to Mercy Kinyanjui on 72, one shot better than Alice Abere, and Rita Waruinge. The C division title went to Faith Muthoni on 37 points, with Esther Katheu on 34 coming home second.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali; KAHC Golf Tournament; Winner- Lukas Kampa 44 pts, Best Gross- William Kaguta 77, Men winner- Justin Kaburu 40, Simom Karemu 39, Lady- Kalee Ndunda 36, Best Senior John Middleton 38, Junior- Shay Chauhan 38. Nines: Dan Mugambi 22, Rose Njogu 22, Guest- Zhan Huantai 38 pts.

At Muthaiga Golf Club: St Andrews Golf Challenge- Overall Winner- Aggrey Sang 44, Men- Francis Karanja 43, Simon Manambo 41, Timothy Njihia 40, RM Kinyua 40. Lady winner- Esther Chumo 37, Rosemary Kioni 37, Rebecca Njau 36, Senior- Ted Macharia 34. Junior Muriithi Gatu 34. Gross- Dennis Maara 70. Nines- Hamisi Mburu 23, Edward Karanja 22 pts. Britam Golf Day- Overall Winner- Jesse Macharia 42, Men- Ndirangu Kamau 41 cb Amos Kimunya 41, Gross- Bhavnish Chandaria 72, Lady- Daphne Maina 48, Jane Kariuki 37, Junior- Junaid Manji 36, Guest- Mwangi Kimemia 42. Nines- Kumar Dhall 21, Amos Ngecu 22 pts.

At Vet Lab; June Monthly Mug- A Division- Steve Orinda 69, B- Parv Kavia 68, C- Palash Tabk 65, D- Pius Kaua 68. Lady- Esther Chumo 77, Veronica Muthiani 78 nett.