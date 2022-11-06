Young Gathogo wins Nation Classic Series grand finale

Nakuru Golf Club junior golfer Peter Gathogo over the weekend was in his best once again, as he produced a brilliant score of 44 points playing off handicap 17, to book himself a ticket to next January’s Dubai Desert Classic tournament, courtesy of Nation Media Group (NMG).

The 11-year-old Grade Six pupil at Christ the King Academy in Nakuru was among the 25 qualifiers who travelled to Ruiru Sports Club for the 2022 Nation Classic Grand Finale. He beat Nyahururu Sports Club’s Caroline Wambaria on countback, to emerge as the best qualifier in the event which altogether attracted a big field of 270 players who included Ruiru members, guests and NMG staff and its partners.

“I am over excited emerging the best qualifier here today, and I thank God for first of all enabling me and my mum and other qualifiers from Nakuru travel safely to Ruiru. I have been practising for the past three months because I really wanted to qualify for the trip to Dubai. I am truly grateful to the Nation for offering everyone a chance in the Series, plus I would like to thank and appreciate my parents for all the support they have given me to play the game of golf,’’ said Gathogo, a product of coach Shem Orwenyo at Nakuru, who was also the top qualifier during the Nation Classic Nakuru leg on June 18.

Peter Gathogo follows the progress of his tee shot from first hole during Nation Classic Golf Series’ grand final at Ruiru Sports Club on November 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, taking the overall title among the club members, was a lady golfer Nancy Wambaire who playing off handicap 30, posted an amazing 49 points in a round where she only needed four pars in the first nine and one at the back nine, to beat men winner Eliakim Maina by five points. Maina fired two over par 74 for 44 points which included three birdies at the front nine to win by two points from second-placed Peter Mwangi.

Nanyuki Sports Club’s Richard Kabugi, who had brought his two qualifying children Kelvin Kabugi and Sasha Kabugi, was able to play as a guest where he posted 42 points, to emerge as the guest winner, beating Thika Sports Club’s Irene Kamutu by one point. Kabugi’s son Kelvin missed the trip to Dubai by two points.

Taking the ladies title was Lucy Gicheru with a score of 41 points, one better than Atlanta Wamahia who finished second on 40 points. It was a great day for NMG Chairman Dr. Wilfred Kiboro who posted an impressive 43 points, his best round in many years, to claim the staff prize, beating George Kihuria, the Head of Distribution and a member of Ruiru who had carded 40 points.

Meanwhile, taking home the prize for the juniors was Telvin Thuku on 41 points while the nines went to Githinji Gachahi and Paul Njeru on 24 points each.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Kiboro said there was need for Corporates organisations in the country to work together in order to grow the game of golf. He thanked the corporates which teamed up with NMG for the grand finale and the other qualifying events, saying their partnership had contributed to the great success of the Series.

For the grand finale, NMG teamed up with Family Bank, Peptang, Unga Group PLC and Panari Hotels. Kiboro said NMG had has made great contribution to the game of golf through the Nation Classic Series and other events, and thanked the Ruiru Sports Club for having organised the event very well.

“Because of the way you have organised the event well, we definitely come back here next year,’’ said Kiboro.

Dr Wilfred Kiboro follows the progress of his tee shot from the first hole during Nation Classic Golf Series’ grand final at Ruiru Sports Club on November 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Earlier, Stephen Gitagama, the NMG CEO had said the company was committed to supporting sports in the country.

“When we held the first event in Kisumu in May, we were not so sure that we will be able to organise the rest of the events because of a number of facts including the National elections, but I am glad that we were able to stage all the events in the various clubs and here we are now witnessing this great and successful grand finale, and I must thank our partners as well as our staff for their tremendous efforts,’’ said Gitagama who urged Ruiru Sports Club to support the Twiga Primary School not far from the club, saying the school was lacking basic facilities.

NMG on Friday donated text books to the school which is situated in Kalimoni area.

On the other hand, Family Bank’s Chief Finance Officer Stephen Karumbi thanked the Nation for having invited the bank to form a partnership in support of the Nation Classic.