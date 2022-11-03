All set for Nation Classic Golf Series’ grand finale

All is set for the Nation Classic Golf Series’ grand finale with a huge field of 280 players —including qualifiers from the six qualifying tournaments — converging on the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club off the Thika Super Highway in Kiambu County on Saturday.

Running annually from 1985, this year’s series, which saw a number of partners joining the Nation Media Group in supporting the popular amateur competition, visited Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu in May before moving to Nakuru the following month.

Other tournaments followed at Nyali in Mombasa, Nyahururu, Nanyuki with the last qualifying tournament held at Machakos Golf Club on October 15.

Five players qualified from each of the six rounds to play in Saturday’s Grand Finale at Ruiru where the leading qualifier will earn an expenses-paid for trip to Dubai to watch the eight-million-dollar 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event, on January 29, 2023.

Among the qualifiers going for the ticket to Dubai are former Machakos County Assemble Speaker Bernard Muteti Mungata, who carded an impressive 42 points to emerge the overall winner during the Machakos leg of the series.

Others include Kelvin Kabugi, who led the Nanyuki leg, Keval Maisuria of Nakuru, Mombasa lady golfer Mary Mariga, who qualified at Nyali, and former Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo who qualified from Machakos.

Meanwhile, going for the top prize among the club members will be Willy Kagicha, former chairman Peter Mwaura, immediate past captain Thomas Mwaura, current captain Jessy Ndegwa, Fredrick Kungu, Francis Goco and some of the lady golfers like Caroline Njeru, Irene Wamoro, and Sophie Njuguna.

Clifford Machoka, Head of External Affairs at Nation Media Group describes the 2022 series as “one of the most memorable.”

“This has been an exciting year and one that is memorable for the Nation Classic Golf series as we celebrate our 36th anniversary,” Machoka said.

“We thank all our partners who have supported us throughout the series. We appreciate the immense participation from golfers across the country and particularly the golf clubs.

“The winner from the qualifiers will have an opportunity to earn a fully paid trip to watch the Dubai Desert Classic – a DP World Tour event. NMG’s commitment is to continue growing golf as a business networking sport in the Kenya,” Machoka added.

For this weekend’s tournament, the Nation will be partnering with Peptang, Unga Group PLC and Family Bank.

As per tradition, ahead of the round, the Nation Media Group will Friday afternoon visit Twiga Primary School in Kalimoni, Kiambu County, to donate supplementary text books as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.