Inter-ministerial approach key to Namwamba’s success

During the recent vetting of Cabinet secretaries appointed to serve in President William Ruto’s executive, Ababu Namwamba’s motivation to head the Ministry on Sports was questioned by the Parliamentary team.

Pokot South Member of Parliament, David Pkosing, who sat on the vetting panel, was of the opinion that Namwamba wouldn’t have the drive to lead the country’s sport.

Instead, the MP saw Namwamba better cut out for Foreign Affairs.

Pkosing opined: “Mr Chair, is the nominee motivated to work in the Ministry of Sports, really? Because we are trying to assess his suitability, or confirm his suitability to that ministry, Speaker and Chair…

“Why am I saying that? Because, Chair, prior to election, I saw Honourable Namwamba, and many Kenyans saw him, playing (a) very important and pivotal role in terms of issues of international relations, taking the candidate (President Ruto) to very prominent appointments internationally, all over the world, Honourable Speaker, the work which in my view he did exceptionally well.

“So, now, many Kenyans, including me, expected that he was going to be nominated for Foreign Affairs… that is where he was going to have a lot of motivation, energy and eager(ness).. To see him, Honourable Chair, in Sports… I’m not seeing the candidate motivated sufficiently, Honourable Speaker.”

Well, while he meant well, MP Pkosing most probably also felt the Sports docket wasn’t “heavy” enough to “excite” Namwamba and would, therefore, puncture the Cabinet Secretary’s motivation to serve.

In his rebuttal, thankfully, Namwamba assured Pkosing and the vetting panel that he was indeed sufficiently motivated to handle the Sports docket.

As Pkosing’s tangent indicates, certainly, Namwamba has his work cut out for him.

Besides tackling the incessant management problems in, inter alia, the football, badminton, swimming and cycling federations, the new CS needs to earn the Sports docket more respect, continuing from where his predecessor, Amina Mohamed, left.

Rarely does sport feature in national dialogue, and things aren’t bound to get any easier with pressing needs, including healthcare, education, security, housing and jobs ranking higher up President Ruto’s ‘to-do’ list.

Nonetheless, sport remains an important aspect of our nation’s socio-economic development, and, therefore, an inter-ministerial approach would help change the nonchalant attitude towards the Sports docket.

Low hanging fruits

Bilateral sporting agreements with friendly nations are low hanging fruits that could be harvested through collaboration between the Sports and Foreign Affairs ministries.

In 2018, Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s delegation to Havana, Cuba, where several bilateral agreements were ignited.

Among them was the signing of a deal that would see Kenya benefit from Cuban medical experts, and a memorandum of understanding on sports exchange programmes between Kenya and Cuba.

But while 100 Cuban doctors were eventually (albeit controversially, and to the chagrin of Kenyan medics) flown to Kenya and assigned to the counties, the deal between Echesa and Antonio Eduardo, President of Cuba’s National Institute of Sports Physical Education and Recreation, came a cropper with no resultant action therefrom.

If properly midwifed, such bilaterals could benefit Kenya a great deal in the short term.

The Bahrain Athletics Association, for instance, has over the years unsuccessfully pushed to support Kenya — through infrastructure development — but, sadly, there have been no takers.

The Bahrainis have benefited a great deal by naturalising Kenyan elite athletes and feel obliged to return the favour, reciprocal gestures that can also be cultivated in Qatar, Romania, Israel, Turkey and other nations that boast Kenyan-born world-beating stars.

In 2004, Qatar offered to build a stadium in Eldoret with the Kenyan government setting aside a 29-acre piece of land for the purpose.

This followed talks between Najib Balala, Kenya’s Sports Minister at the time, and the Crown Prince of Qatar.

However, incoherence at Athletics Kenya and lack of proper government follow-up saw the project fail to take off the ground.

Herein lies Namwamba’s Foreign Affairs pedigree, “motivation”, “energy” and “eagerness” that can, hopefully, be employed to favour Sport, much to the satisfaction of Honourable Pkosing and our sportspeople.

We saw how close co-operation between the Sports and Health ministries came up with an impeccable, elaborate document on Covid-19 protocols that helped Kenya get the nod to host the comeback World Rally Championship Safari Rally in a bubble and in the heat of the global pandemic last year. The same protocols were successfully employed at last year’s incident-free World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani and also at both editions of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in 2020 and last year, and, again, at the Kenya Open Golf Championships.

Namwamba needs to interact with his colleagues in Cabinet closely to help unlock the potential of Kenyan sport and move the sector from being just a social pillar, but an economic one.

Display your energy, Waziri!