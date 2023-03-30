Windsor to host 150 juniors for JGF tourney

Over 150 junior golfers will converge on Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Friday, to battle it out in the first leg of the 2023 inter-school golf tournament.

The tournament, being organised by Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) in partnership with NCBA Bank, aims to provide a platform for young golfers to showcase their skills and compete against peers.

NCBA Bank’s sponsorship of the event is part of its continued commitment to invest in the development of junior golf in Kenya.

The non-handicapped junior event will kick off at 7.00 am, and the young golfers will take to the course in a bid to emerge champions in the different age-group categories.

They are drawn from 19 schools around Nairobi and its environs which include: Kiota School, Aga Khan Academy, Nairobi, Limuru Children's Centre, Braeside Primary School, Kenton College, Rosslyn Academy, Braeburn School- Gitanga Road, Premier Academy, Oshwal Junior High, Braeburn Garden Estate, St. Austen's Academy, St. Ruth School, Makini Cambridge, Light Academy, Swedish School Association, Crawford International School, Montessori Learning Centre - Prep, Nova Pioneer and Garden Brook School.

Speaking ahead of the event, JGF President Regina Gachora said: "A tournament like this is essential in developing the golfing talents of young people. It provides them with a platform to showcase their skills and exposes them to multiple opportunities to compete on a global scale. We, therefore, look forward to this tournament hoping to see some great golfing display by our juniors."

On her part, Nelly Wainaina, NCBA’s Group Director of Marketing, Communication, and Citizenship, said:

“We are excited to be a part of this first leg of the 2023 inter-school golf tournament and to witness families come together and spend quality time on the golf course. We hope that this tournament will inspire more young people to take up golf and pursue it as a professional career that will also benefit them personally. This initiative not only promotes the sport of golf but also encourages a healthy and active lifestyle for young people.”