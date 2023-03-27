Mageto wins inaugural Nomadic Africa Golf Tour series

Joel Mageto, a handicap 20 golfer at Kenya Railway Golf Club, over the weekend produced an impressive score of 39 points to become the first winner of the inaugural Nomadic Africa Golf Tour series at the nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

Mageto won by two points from men winner George Kirathe who carded 37 points, to beat Club Chairman Tim Ruhiu by one point.

In the Ladies section, Mildred Malubi carded 32 points to win by two points from Janealice Mutuota. In the Guests category, Josephat Iseme fired 38 points as Ndungu Nderitu and George Maina each carded 20 points to win the nines.

Other events will take place at Thika Greens Golf Resort, Nanyuki Sports Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Vipingo Ridge, Vet Lab and the Great Rift Golf Resort in Naivasha.

At Limuru Country Club, Steve Maina took the overall title in the Crown Paints tournament after posting 41 points.

Taking the gross with 33 points was Francis Kimani, while in the men’s A division PG Mwangi carded 41 points. In the B division Kevin Githunguri posted 38 points to emerge the winner.

In the Ladies section, Susan Mwanzia won the A division after posting 33 points, while the B division winner was Anne Wanjiru who carded 38 points. The nines went to D.K. Kariuki on 22 and Dan Odongo also on 22.

Leading the guests was David Kingori on 39 points, while the junior winner was Victory Waiyaki on 36 points.

Emerging the winners in the longest drive were Naheed Ahmed and Beth Kariuki, while Levis Kimotho won the Nearest to Pin.

At Karen Country Club, N.Wakahiu posted 45 points to claim the overall title in the Rotary Club of Milimani Charity Golf Club. He won by one point from men winner Edgar Gathu who had posted 44 points. In second place in the men’s section was Michael Mwiti on 41 points.

In the Ladies section, P. Wanjiru carded 40 to win ahead of Janealice Mutuota on 39. The nines went to Gobil Rahim on 23 and Edgar Gathu with 24 points. Eric Bungu won the Best Effort on 10 points.

Simon Manambo and Catherine Wanjiku won the longest drive, while the nearest to pin went to X.N. Iraki and Janealice Mutuota.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, Gerald Gakima, playing off handicap 13, carded 40 points to claim the overall prize in the Rware (Nyeri County and Friends) golf tournament sponsored by Buma Logistics, Shell Thika Greens, Rware Golfers and EABL.

Patrick Theche also on 40 points was the men winner and Samson Mureithi emerged the Rware winner after posting 37 points, Francis Muraya was second in the men’s section with a score of 39 points.

In the ladies section, Anne Kanyori carded 38 points to win well head of Grace Wanjihi on 31, while the nines went to Festus Thanduru and Timonthy Ngatia on 21 points each. Emmanuel Kabaki was the subsidiary men winner on 40 points, while Immaculate Mbugua was the women's winner on 37 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Jimmy Kingori won the gross title in the March Mug and Medal. Kingori also won the A division with a score of 68 nett, winning by two shots from Martin Ombura. In third was Yobesh Oyaro on 74 nett.

In B division, Rajesh Kunverji won with 72 nett, followed in second place by Jacob Kamau on 74, while Aloise Ogola was third on 75 nett. The C division winner was Dimple Mehta, beating John Smith on countback on nett 70 to win the C division where Testuo Hashiguchi also on 70 nett was third.

The D Division category winner was Robert Muhita on 69 nett after beating Tarit Kimtai on countback.

In the ladies section, Alyssa Jamal posted 82 gross to claim the gross title. In the A division, Mary Mariga carded nett 70 to win ahead of Alyssa Jamal on 71, while Christine Ockotch on nett 74.