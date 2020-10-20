Top amateurs head to Royal for Stroke Play

Leading amateurs converge on Royal Nairobi Golf Club Wednesday for the first round of the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play championship.

The winner will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open.

At stake will be the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl for the overall winner. Points will also be available for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Tanzania’s Victor Joseph beat a field of over 100 players to claim the title last year and qualify for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open which was, however, cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joseph will have to retain the title if he wants to participate in the 2021 Open to be held at Karen in March.

Joseph, who arrived in Nairobi on Monday from Dar es Salaam will face among others, home player Jay Sandhu, who is currently enjoying excellent form.

He finished second in the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at Vet Lab. The winner was home player Isaac Makokha, who will also be in action at Royal.

“We expect that Jay will put up a good show with his many years of experience and local knowledge of the course,” said Peter Kiguru, the Tournament Director and vice chairman of the Kenya Golf Union.

Promising juniors Mutahi Kibugu and Adel Balala will also be in the mix.







