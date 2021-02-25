Will Tiger Woods compete again after car-crash?

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Photo credit: David McNew | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Investigators hope the new vehicle was equipped with a "black box" data recorder that will help shed light on the cause of the third high-profile car incident involving Woods in recent years.
  • Woods underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said.

Los Angeles, United States

