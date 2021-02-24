Sheriff: Tiger Woods not facing reckless driving charge

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Photo credit: David McNew | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods, 45, was driving alone in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when he crashed on Tuesday morning. No other vehicles were involved.
  • Firefighters and paramedics cut the 15-time major champion out of the wreckage before taking him to hospital, where he is recovering after surgery on his lower right leg and ankle.

Los Angeles

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Motsepe vows to make Africa global force

  2. Mourinho compares 'diamond' Spurs teen to Rashford

  3. Kenya to play three friendly matches before Afcon qualifiers

  4. Big field for Kabete Ladies Open

  5. Kenya Police unveil new office for promotion mission

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.