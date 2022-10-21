Stroke Play Championship: It’s a two-way contest at the top

Top amateur golfer, Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab Sports Club, joined Sammy Mulama of Golf Park as the joint overnight leader of the 45th edition of Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship which entered the halfway stage at the par-72 Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort, Nyali, on Friday.

Makokha, a bronze medallist from the 2022 Deaflympics held in Brazil in May, shot four over par 76 in the second round for a two-round total of four over par 151 to catch up with former Nyali player Mulama at the top.

“I made many bogeys particularly at the back nine where I also birdied three holes, but I am happy my game is getting better, and since I have made the cut, I should play better in the remaining rounds,’’ former Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Makokha said.

He dropped a shot at the second hole, picked up a double at the seventh and wound up the front nine with a bogey at the ninth. At the back nine, he dropped a shot each from the 10th to the 13th holes, but birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th holes.

On the other hand, overnight leader Mulama was cruising well until he picked a seven at the 10th holes, having picked up a double earlier on at the fourth hole.

“I hit a nice second shot at the 10th but the winds carried the ball off the fairway, having bogeyed the first hole earlier, at a late one at the 17th which ruined my chances of finishing with a better score,’’ Mulama, who only made two birdies at the 11th and 12th holes, said.

“I will target a number of birdies in the third round. I would like to finish ahead of everyone,’’ added Mulama, who won the Trans Nzoia Open tournament early this year.

Defending champion Adel Balala made a great improvement in the second round where he fired one over par 73 to jump back into contention for Kenya’s most prestigious amateur golf championship.

Other than winning the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl, the winner will qualify to play in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour tournament, at Muthaiga Golf Club in March.

He bogeyed two holes in each nines, including at the 18th hole, with only three birdies coming at the sixth, 12th and 15th.

“I did not play well but I am happy that it was better than in the first round. The course is playing hard due to the wind. One has to keep the ball straight, but we will see how everything goes in the third round tomorrow,’’ said Balala, who won the 2021 event with eight under par total at Nakuru Golf Club.

He starts the third round two shots behind the leaders.

Only 49 players made the second round cut out of the field of 76 who had been drawn. Balala tied in third place with national team captain Dennis Maara who, despite suffering a leg injury, posted 76 for 153.