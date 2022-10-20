Golf Park’s Mulama takes lead at Vipingo

The usually strong winds at the par 72 Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course denied some of Kenya’s leading players decent scores as the 2022 Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship got underway on Thursday.

Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama was the overnight leader with a two over par 74 as he somehow mastered a formula for the wind on the low altitude course, at some 140m from the sea level.

Defending champion Adel Balala, one of the national team players, found the going tough despite the fact that he has played on the same terrain many times.

He shot eight over par 80 a score that included a double bogey six at the par four-fifth hole, and two singles at the last two holes of the opening nine.

He then bogeyed four hole at the back nine to join Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu on a similar score though the two still have a chance of making the cut during today’s second round.

The top 48 and ties will proceed to the third and fourth rounds of the championship being held at Vipingo in Kilifi County for the very first time.

“I have played here many times when I used to be based at Nyali. I was hitting my seven iron in most of the approaching shots in order to keep the ball in control as opposed to using the smaller clubs such as eight or nine irons high which, with the wind, can easily go off the fairways,’’ said Mulama.

The day one leader closed with a birdie at the 18th having picked another one at the 15th though he dropped two shots at the back nine and three at the front nine.

He birdied the fifth.

Behind him were players like Ruiru’s Ben Omondi on 76, Nyali’s John Timbe on 77 and Dennis Maara, also on 77.