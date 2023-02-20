Steve Orinda wins maiden University Golf event

Steve Orinda emerged the winner of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) organised inaugural University Golf tournament held at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club Course on Sunday.

Orinda, a student at Turf University in South Africa, produced an impressive score of one over par 73 to clinch victory in the event, which attracted 100 students drawn from 18 universities.

Taking the overall nett in the event was Kevin Kabugi from Strathmore University after posting an excellent net 68.

Faith Ontune, a product of the Rose Naliaka Academy, and a student at Egerton University clinched the girls' title with a score of 83 gross.

Taking the nett title in the section was Sarah Mkok, a regular junior player in the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) events and a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, who carded net 76.

In the boys' section, Windsor’s Lee Kimathi returned gross 80, while Alfred Nduati won the nett prize with a score of 72, beating Elvis Koech and Clive Otieno on countback.

In the Lecturers and Guests category, Prof. X. N. Iraki of the University of Nairobi, and a member of Vet Lab Sports Club, won the gross prize with a score of 87 gross, while George Karuku from Thika Sports Club took the nett prize with a score of 67 nett.

Strathmore University was recognized as the best university in the tournament and were awarded the university trophy.

The event was organised by KGU in collaboration with Vet Lab Sports Club and the Universities and Colleges in a bid to develop and promote the growth of collegiate golf.

KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu, urged the students to form University Golf Clubs where coordinated activities can be held.

He expressed the desire of the union to see the institutions organising leagues and holding regular competitions, and promised the support of KGU in the engagement of the hosting clubs.

Meanwhile at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Joseph Kioko, an alumnus of St Mary’s Seminary Kwale, playing off handicap 20, posted an impressive 40 points to win the fourth edition of the Alumnus Golf Challenge on Friday.

Kioko won by one point from men winner Karuri Maina (Strathmore School) and William Muchai (Mururia Seconday School).

In the ladies section, Alice Kimani (Ngandu Girls) also posted 39 points to claim the title with Caroline Nthiwa (Moi Forces Academy) coming home second on 37 points.

Leading in the Division 4 men was Robert Ngángá (Onjiko High School) with a fine score of 41 points.

The ladies title in this particular division went to Catherine Wanjiku (Uthiru Girls) with 38 points.