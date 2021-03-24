South Africa’s Van Tonder leads at Kenya Savannah Classic

South Africa’s Daniel van Tonder follows his tee shot during the Kenya Savannah Classic at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His first birdie of the day came at the fifth hole, which was immediately followed by an eagle three at the sixth.
  • He resumed his birdie hunt with two quick ones at the seventh and eighth with the first bogey of the day coming at the ninth on his way to the back nine. This gave him a two shots lead before he bogeyed the 18th.

South Africa’s Daniel van Tonder pulled away from the rest of the field with a brave seven under par 64 score for a two rounds total of 13 under par 129 as the Kenya Savannah Classic entered its halfway stage at the par 71 Karen Country Club course Wednesday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.