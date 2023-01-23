Six amateurs secure Kenya Open slots

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has named six amateur golfers who will participate in this year’s Magical Kenya Open to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from February 9 to 12.

The names were announced on Sunday at Sigona Golf Club after the conclusion of the 64th Sigona Bowl tournament, the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) season opener.

Releasing the names, KGU chairman Njani Ndiritu said the team will travel to South Africa for special training and participate in some tournaments.

Leading the team is national team captain Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club, who qualified for the DP World Tour Magical Kenya after winning the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club last year after beating Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu in the final.

Others are John Lejirmah from Kenya Ralway Golf Club, Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga, Njoroge Kibugu and Daniel Kiragu from Muthaiga and Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala.

Lejirmah won the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship at Vipingo Ridge Kilifi, and ended the 2022 season as the top amateur golfer.

Njoroge Kibugu earned his place in the Open by virtue of been the only Kenyan golfer who made the cut during last year’s Open, while Kiragu and Balala qualified through their positions in the order of Merit.

Unfortunately, there was no juniors who qualified for the tournament where amateur golfers must be scratch players in order to feature in the Open.

Usually, the Junior Golf Foundation is given two slots for the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, down at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, Sanjay Kotecha clinched the Captain’s Prize after beating Dipan Shah on countback.

He posted net 72 during the first round and 37 points in the closing round for a differential of 35 points, while Shah had posted 66 and 31 to also finish on 35 points.

In third place was Hitendra Halai on 36, while taking the ladies title was Alyssa Jamal with 38 points after a countback with Lena Breitner.

Allan Mola took the first round gross title on 79 gross and the nett winner was Frank Herter on 68, wining ahead of Mwangi Mburu on 71.

The second round winner was Tariq Jamal on 41 points, one point better than Joel Mochanga.

The seniors were led by John Smith on 38 and the junior title went to Brandon Oyaro on 27 points. John Nganga on 38 emerged the best guest, while Aameen Dhanji was the best past captain after posting 37. James Gitonga was the best Coast Captain on 47 points.



Summarised weekend golf results



At Machakos Golf Club; Monthly <ug; Winner- James Ndunda 69 nett, Cleophas Makau 73, (B) Peter Kimatu 71, Stephen Okundi 72, (C) Maruti Litali 59 nett, Paul Muema 63, Guest- John Mwaura 75, Lady- Nancy Kariuki 77. Rehema Okal 78, Junior- Jordi Okalo 81 nett.