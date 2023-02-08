Samuel Njoroge wins Safari Tour at Karen

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge beat Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya and the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Justus Madoya in a three-holes play off to clinch his first ever Safari Tour golf series title at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Wednesday.

At the end of regulation play, the three had tied on seven under par total of 281,forcing the play-off which attracted a cheering crowd.

“I am overwhelmed after winning this event, having been beaten twice by junior amateur Taimur Malik at Sigona in 2021 and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi at Royal Nairobi Golf Club the same year where I also finished second in the Uganda Open," said Njoroge, whose thanked his coach John Limb who appeared set for victory until his picked up a triple bogey at the 15th.

Njoroge’s victory earned him Sh300,000.

During the first hole of the play-off at the 10th hole, Njoroge, who drove to about 60m from the green, missed the birdie to pick up a par, while Mapwanya birdied the hole after a brilliant chip on from the right trees and Madoya chipped shot, then missed a par by a foot.

At the 11th, they all pared the hole, while at the 12th, Mapwanya drove to the right trees, over chipped the green to bogey the hole, while Madoya who had over driven the hole made a par and Njoroge made a two-footer birdie to emerge the winner.

“I gave it my very best, but probably luck was not with me, but I must congratulate Njoroge for his first win," said Mapwanya.

During the regular round, Madoya had birdied the third, sixth and 12th holes, but dropped shots at the 10th and 17th, and missed a birdie at the 18th, which he needed to win the event on eight under.

“I had a good take off on the last hole, but was not very lucky to drop it in for a birdie. All the same my golf has been good this week," said Madoya, who closed the round on one under 71, while Mapwanya, who made a total of four birdies in his bogey-free round, wound up with 68.

Madoya and Mapwanya took home Sh180,000 each.

Tying for fourth place on six under par 282 were Ronald Rugumayo of Uganda and Zambia’s Sydney Wemba.

Home player John Limb, who apart from the eight at the 15th hole, also dropped shots on the sixth, seventh, 13th, 14th, 16th and the last hole for three over par 75, to drop to sixth place on four under par 284.

A total of 72 players had been drawn to play in the tournament, but only 21 made the second round cut.

The final leg of the tour, where the top eight Kenyans and two regional players will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 9 to 12, is set for Muthaiga next weekend.

The leader board

Samuel Njoroge 71, 70, 72, 68= 281

Justus Madoya 70, 72, 68, 71=281

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 71, 68, 74, 68= 281

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 70, 72, 72, 68= 282

Sydney Wemba(Zm) 71, 72, 70, 69= 282

John Limb 70, 69, 70, 75= 284

Celestin Nsanzuwera(Rw) 69, 73, 72, 71=285