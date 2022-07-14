Safaricom Tour enters 12th leg at Eastleigh

The popular Safaricom Tour golf series makes a stop-over at Kenya Air Force Golf Club in Eastleigh, Nairobi with a field of 100 players having been drawn for the Corporate section of the Tour which marks its 12th leg, with two more events to go before the grand finale.

Coming back-to-back after the 11th leg at Nakuru Golf Club where junior player kelvin Kiplenge carried the day, this weekend’s tournament just like the rest of the events, has attracted a big number of high and middle level handicappers who are expected to have a field day with the format being stableford.

Whilst the Corporate event has attracted 100 players, a field of 50 players were drawn for the Junior event on Sunday where a similar number will participate in the golf clinic.

“We are honoured to host our 12th leg of our ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour at the Kenya Air Force Golf Club as we countdown to the grand finale in Vipingo. We hope to witness some great talent as has been the case in the previous tournaments even as we continue to try and demystify the sport and make it accessible to all,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The tournament comes barely one week after a very successful tour in Nakuru that attracted over 400 junior and senior golfers, the highest turn out so far in the ongoing Tour.

The event, which was won by 17-year-old Kelvin Kiplenge, included five junior golfers with a hearing impairment from Ngala School of the Deaf.

With only three legs remaining before the grand finale on August 6 at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab course, the tour has so far attracted close to 6,000 golfers who have taken part in the various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

As part of growing the sport among junior players in the country, Safaricom has partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent. The juniors can register with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for Sh1000, which grants them access to play at any golf club in the country.