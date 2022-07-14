Wafula to lead Kenyan cast in Ladies Stroke Play Championship

East Africa’s leading Lady golfers converge at the beautiful Sigona Golf Club this weekend, for Kenya’s top Ladies amateur event, the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Strokeplay golf Championship.

This year, the 54-hole event which also counts towards the World Amateur Rankings, has attracted an entry of 73 players thanks to the presence of the Ugandans and Tanzanians who are also fighting for the trophy plus the world ranking points.

During last year’s tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, US-based Serah Khanyereri beat Vipingo’s PGA Academy-based Naomi Wafula by four shots, to lift the title.

Khanyereri did not travel back home to defend her title, so Wafula who flew back home from last week from Berlin, Germany where she participated in a European Ladies Tour event, will be leading the local challenge, with other Kenyan top contenders being Channelle Wangari, Mercy Nyanchama, Faith Chemutai, Agnes Nyakio and Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru.

Leading the challenge from Uganda will be Martha Babirye with others being Eva Magala, Peace Kabasweka and Roza Mbillizi. Only Vickie Elias will be flying the Tanzanian flag in this year’s event as regular players such as Madina Iddi, Angel Eaton, are not drawn.

Teeing off for the first round is set for Saturday 7.20am, followed by the second round from 11.50am. The third and final round will take place on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the Limuru Open and Brackenhurst Cup, one of the Kenya Golf Championship (KAGC) series is on this weekend. A field of 128 players were drawn to battle it out for some points and the trophies as well as the take away prize.

With Kenya’s top four amateurs Dennis Maara, Michael Karanga, Adel Balala and John Lejirmah away in Uganda for the Africa Region Four Championship, former Kenya Amateur Match play champion Paul Muchangi will lead the battle, with the challengers being players like Sammy Mulama of Golf Park, Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga, and Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha among others.

Also drawn are Simon Karari, Carl Wambasi, Kevin Juma and a host of junior golfers drawn from various clubs in the country.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning is set for 8am, with an afternoon tee-off set for 12 noon.

Away at Vet Lab Sports Club, Kenya Seed Company golf series has attracted a good field. The event follows two others held at Nyahururu and Nandi Bears Club. Over 100 players were drawn for this weekend’s tournament.

Another big field will be at Machakos Golf Club where action resumes with the popular Isuzu golf tournament which besides Machakos golfers, has also attracted entries from other clubs in the country.