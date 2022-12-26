Regina Gachora: Junior Golf Foundation making crucial strides forward

The sterling performance by junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu during the 2022 Magical Kenya Open is a clear indication that success in Kenyan golf will only be achieved through a vibrant junior programme.

Kibugu and his compatriot Taimur Malik played in Kenya’s DP World Tour round courtesy of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).

They were selected because of the great performance in local and international events, especially in South Africa where the two juniors were based.

And just to borrow the words of European Tour Tournament Director Paul Carrigill “by making the cut, Kibugu was already a winner, and it does not matter the position he eventually finished in the tournament.”

For sure, Kibugu was a winner as he managed to beat not only his amateur colleagues, but also all the local and regional professionals who had made their way to the Open through the Safari Tour.

Now based in the USA, Kibugu obviously deserves an invitation for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

He earned it, though a very special tribute should go to the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for supporting not only the local juniors but even those based outside the country.

The Foundation has obviously made great strides in recent years.

But what has made this possible?

“Generous sponsorships from our title sponsors Safaricom and our other sponsors NCBA and Prime Bank. Our partnership with US Kids Golf to train our 45 coaches to teach children from the age of five how to play golf and the adoption of the Longleaf Tee System with eight tees that allow children from the age of five to 18 to play from scaled tees,” says Regina Gachora, the current President of the JGF.

The first female JGF President since 1997, Gachora says the new Junior Golf Foundation Board is vibrant and focused on growing junior golf from the grassroots.

“New opportunities for our juniors to play in international tournaments, like the US Kids World Championships and Nick Faldo Series, have exposed our juniors to international playing standards,” she explains.

“The JGF has a great relationship with our proprietors Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Ladies Golf Union and our international governing body R&A who have supported the growth of junior golf over the years.”

Gachora, a mother of three junior golfers, says the demystifying of golf as “an elite sport” to a sport that can be played by any child in the country has been a priority.

“We have opened up the regions so that all children around the country have access to golf by purchasing equipment that any junior golfer from any economical background can have access to.

“With JGF membership, which is less than 10 dollars (Sh1,200) a year, juniors can play in any golf club for less than $1 (Sh120).

“This makes it very affordable for children from all walks of life to adopt the game of golf.”

DP World has selected JGF to receive a 20- foot container of balls which will further assist especially the children from underprivileged families to access both equipment and balls to play the game of golf.

“We look forward to exponential growth of the game in Kenya,” Gachora adds.

The JGF President notes that it’s extremely important that golf has been adopted as a physical education subject in Kenyan schools.

“It will give us access to schools from early education to Secondary Schools. This in itself will demystify golf as an elite sport and it will become one of the regular sports open to all children.

“Kenya is full of natural talent and having access to schools gives us a bigger pool of children who can be future DP World and Kenya Open champions,” she explains.

But what will be the next goals for the Junior Golf Foundation?

Gachora says US Kids Golf has opened up grassroots development of golf throughout the country.

JGF will then be working on putting together an elite golf programme for those who are identified with talent so that they can prosper into college and professional players.

“It will take training a few of our local coaches to be elite coaches and building a high performance academy so that our training levels in Kenya can rival those in South Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States of America,” she notes.

But how important is the ongoing relationship between the JGF and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland (R&A)?

“It is very important that R&A is looking at JGF as the next frontier to grow golf not only in Kenya but in East and Central Africa,” Gachora explains.

“R&A, through their golf development sponsorship, has enabled JGF to be successful and continues to bring programs like the Elite Programme in South Africa where four of Kenya's best juniors have an opportunity to upgrade their skills.