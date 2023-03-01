Pro, amateur golfers to battle at Windsor Classic

The collaboration between amateur golfers and professionals begins this weekend with the Windsor Classic at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course.

The 54-hole Windsor Classic, the second Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series in the 2023 season, gets underway with the opening round on Friday where a field of over 100 players will be battling it out for the cash prize being offered courtesy of Glinlivet, who are the sponsors of the historic event.

Besides the pros, the event will also feature lady golfers who have been admitted to the KAGC events. The professionals will however compete for a different prize purse.

Related Odongo wins Kenya Seed Golf tourney in Kakamega Golf

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman John Wangai is upbeat about having more playing opportunities for the pros and believes the opportunity will go a long way in improving the sport.

Though the entry deadline is Wednesday 5pm, Wangai said at least 25 professionals may be in action at Windsor during the weekend.

This year’s Windsor Classic is the second event in the KAGC series being run under the new R&A rules, where winning amateurs can walk away with cash prizes limited to a maximum of $1000 (Sh127,000) per event.

Courtesy of the event’s sponsor, Glenlivet, a cash purse of Sh500,000 has been set aside for the top 20 amateurs based on the results over three days of 18 holes each.

There will be a cut after the second round for the top 48 amateurs and top 12 professionals.

Leading the the amateurs will be the reigning Sigona Bowl champion Michael Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club, who won the event three weeks ago with a final round of 10 under par 62, setting the current course record at Sigona Golf Club.

Karanga expects a tough battle from some of the amateurs who qualified for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, such as Stroke Play and 2022 Golfer-of-the-Year champion John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf, Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu, Daniel Kiragu and Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Dennis Maara of Limuru.

Leading the challenge from the ladies side will be Vipingo Ridge-based Naomi Wafula, fresh from making the cut in the Magical Kenya Open Ladies Open, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru, and 16-year-old Channelle Wangari of Vet Lab Sports Club.