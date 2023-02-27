Odongo wins Kenya Seed Golf tourney in Kakamega

Nyanza Golf Club captain Tom Odongo over the weekend won the Kenya Seed Golf Tournament at the nine-hole Kakamega Golf Club course.

Odongo, playing off handicap 29, posted an excellent 61 nett to claim the overall title in the event which attracted over 100 players from Nandi Bears Club, Kitale, Eldoret, Kisii, Nyanza and hosts Kakamega.

“The course is dry and requires one to be very careful with choice of clubs. The greens are however in good condition. All the same, I had a good flight of single handicappers who somehow motivated me keep the pace getting good scores as a results," said Odongo.

He said unlike Nyanza Golf Club course, which has many hurdles to tackle such as the waterways, at Kakamega one can easily pay well if one can avoid the bunkers.

He beat home player Kunal Chandaria by three shots, while handicap two Elly Barno from Nandi Bears took the gross title with a score of 74 gross.

Meanwhile, topping the list in the Division one for those playing off handicap 6 to 15 was Nyanza’s David Omollo with a fine score of net 70, beating A. Kiptgoi and Lydia Oketch by one shot.

Winning the Division two for handicap 16 to 30 was Kisii Sports Club’s Joan Mitei on 64 nett, beating Kakamega Golf Club Captain James Anzabwa by two shots, while home player Derick Mwaura was third on 67 nett.

In Division Three, Nicholas Odhiambo fired net 64 to win ahead of Robert Nganga on 66 and Ronald Omondi on 67.

The nines went to Lydia Oketch on 32 and Zakaria Kasale with 31 nett. A. Kiptigei emerged the gust winner on 71 and Patrck Thuo from Kitale Club claimed the staff prize after returning 74 nett. The longest drive winners were L. Oketch and V. Kieti.

The tournament, which was the first one in the Kenya Seed Company sponsored series, will be followed by others in Eldoret and Kitale next month.

Kenya Seed Company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Jane Gitau, said Kakamega was key to the company since farmers and other stakeholders in the region have always supported their operations.