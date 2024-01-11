New format introduced in Nairobi District Foursomes

Organisers of the season-opener Nairobi District Foursomes set for Friday at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course have introduced a new format to the event to cater for the increased numbers

The new Muthaiga Golf Club Captain Bo Ciera said, “For a start, we will have a 36-hole Foursome Strokeplay on Friday where the 16 pairs will then move to the Foursomes proper on Saturday and Sunday."

Ciera said this year’s tournament, which opens the 2024 national amateur season, had attracted about 70 pairs from 13 different clubs, with host Muthaiga leading with 14 pairs followed by Royal Nairobi Golf Club with 11 pairs.

“Muthaiga Golf Club being cognizant of the privilege we have to usher in the 2024 golfing season, thought it would be ideal to give more players from the different clubs within the Nairobi District an opportunity to play and compete among each other," said Ciera.

“This is the reason we decided to introduce the stroke play qualifying aspect to give more players a chance to play in the main event marking its 89th edition, having started way back in 1931."

During the 2023 edition, Sigona Golf Club’s pair of Akshay Chandaria and the long-hitting Sandeep Matharu beat Vet Lab Sports Club’s pair of Jack Mwangi and former Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion Isaac Makokha in the final match to clinch the 88th edition title.

Notable pairs expected in action will be the Kiambu Golf Club pair of the hot-firing Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro, while others include the defending champions Akshay Chandaria and Sandeep Matharu, Ralway Golf Club’s national team player John Lejirmah and big hitter Edward Manywanda, Royal Nairobi’s Kevin Juma and Robert Nyanchoga, and Korby Gatiramu and Njogu Kungu.

Other pairs also seeking the title will bw Ebil Omollo and Lee Njoroge of Vet Lab, Kavit Bhakoo and the never-say-die John Gitonga, former club captain Khushil Nathwani and Neer Chandaria and long hitting Daniel Kiragu and Fred Njoroge.

Ciera hopes the participating teams, which include some of the best amateur players from the clubs around Nairobi, will use the event to prepare for the SIigona Bowl.