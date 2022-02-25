NCBA Series back, bigger and better!

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora (centre) unveils the calendar for the 2022 NCBA Golf Series at Railways Golf Club on February 25, 2022.


Photo credit: Pool

  • The bank has also increased the junior events to three with the third one to be held at Lake Victoria Serena in Kigo, Uganda from April 16 to 17
  • NCBA group managing director John Gachora said besides expanding the series to the countries of Uganda and Tanzania, the bank will also offer an excellent opportunity for the overall winner of the grand finale to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club in December
  • Gachora said the bank was committing Sh30million towards this year’s Series because the bank believes this is an opportunity to connect deeply with its customers, to better understand their needs and identify opportunities to serve them better




The NCBA Bank group sponsored Golf Series, has now crossed the Kenyan boarders to Uganda, and Tanzania, making it a regional golf series.

