NCBA announce Sh7 million partnership with JGF

NCBA Bank Group Friday announced a Sh7 million sponsorship deal with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Kenya in support of junior golf development in the country.

The announcement was made during the first leg of the inter schools golf tournament at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

The event, which is being organised by the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) in partnership with NCBA Bank, aims at providing a platform for young golfers to showcase their skills and compete against their peers.

Speaking after presenting the sponsorship, Nelly Wainaina, NCBA’s Group Director of Marketing, Communication, and Citizenship, said: “We are excited to be investing in the game of golf and supporting its development through supporting such junior tournaments. We are now in the third year of the NCBA Golf Series and that includes the junior’s platforms such as the one we have had today.”

“This year we have committed Sh7 million for our partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation through which we will be supporting about 20 junior events across Kenya and the East African region. This is a great partnership that we hope will see even more junior golfers taking up the sport which is what we aim to achieve as NCBA as part of our continued support for golf development,” she added.

On her part, JGF President Regina Gachora, thanked NCBA for the sponsorship noting it speaks to the bank’s commitment towards supporting golf development in the country.

“Today is the first inter school tournament that we have held for non-handicapped children. Our aim is to get the children to pick up playing golf from a young age and through the school system, we believe that’s where we will discover our next champions.

"We have had the participation of kids coming from different schools ranging from kindergarten to high school. We are very happy that NCBA is our main sponsor for this tournament which speaks to their commitment to supporting the development of golf. We believe this is the platform that will produce for us our next generation who will participate in major tournaments including the Magical Kenya Open and even the Olympics.”

The event attracted junior golfers from 20 schools around Nairobi and its environs, including Kiota School, Aga Khan Academy, Nairobi, Limuru Children's Centre, Braeside Primary School, Kenton College, Rosslyn Academy, Braeburn School- Gitanga Road, Premier Academy, Oshwal Junior High, Braeburn Garden Estate, St. Austen's Academy, St. Ruth School, Makini Cambridge, Light Academy, Swedish School Association, Crawford International School, Montessori Learning Centre - Prep, Nova Pioneer, Garden Brook School and Raeburn Secondary School.

In the 10 years and under category, Kenton College emerged as the champions after posting a total of 116 gross.

Coming in second was Braeside Primary School on 145 gross. They were followed by Montessori Learning Centre which scored 151 gross.

Meanwhile, Premier Academy claimed bragging rights in the 11-14 year-old category, having scored 234 gross. They were followed by Kenton College who managed a total cumulative of 249 gross. Rosslyn Academy claimed the third position having scored a cumulative total of 257 gross.

Premier Academy topped the 15-18 year olds category, with a cumulative gross total of 237 points.

Rosslyn Academy and Crawford International School claimed the second and third positions having scored 243 and 286 cumulative gross points respectively.