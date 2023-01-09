Mwakitawa, Shah shine at Nairobi Local Junior Golf Tour

The sixth leg of the U.S. Golf Kids Nairobi Local Tour came to an end on Sunday at Sigona Golf Club with 163 budding golfers taking part.

The junior golfers aged between 5 -18 years took part in the tournament that is jointly organised by the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and the U.S. Kids Golf Association, and supported by NCBA Group.

In the 15-18 years boys’ category, Krish Shah of Vet Lab emerged the winner having carded 81 gross. He was followed by Kevin Anyien and Hansil Tank who finished in second and third positions with 82 and 85.

Meanwhile in the 13-14 years, Shashwat Harish and Junaid Manji were the stars finishing with 77 and 79 gross respectively to claim first and second positions. Coming in third was Kayden Wissanji who carded 87 gross.

At the same time, Trevvy Mungai, Ivan Kumutai, Niam Shah, Adam Nesbitt, Shuhan Peng, Mwathi Gicheru and Andrew Gathere claimed the top spots in the six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12 years categories respectively.

In the girls’ categories, Maryam Mwakitawa emerged the winner in the 15 -18 year olds' category having returned a score of 81 gross. Coming in second was Chesire Wachira with 94, while Anthonia Mbuthia claimed the third spot with 96.

Audrey Gachora claimed the top spot in the 13-14 years category after scoring 82. She was followed by Navya Nagda and Hena Shah, who came in second and third having posted 90 and 95 respectively.

Meanwhile, Nkini Pasha was the star among the 11-12 year olds, while Kanana Muthomi earned bragging rights among the 9-10 year-olds. On the other hand, Wairimu Koi won the girls' eight years and under section.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Bank Riverside Branch Manager Ryan Otuka said; “The great competitive atmosphere we have witnessed here today gives us reason to be hopeful for the future of Kenyan golf. This new generation will no doubt take Kenyan golf to the next level and we, therefore, commit to continue supporting these tournaments.”

“The fact that this competition has brought together over 160 golfers shows the great reception of the tournament among the juniors. As NCBA, we endeavor to support such platforms that help nurture young talent, develop their skills and enable them to reach high levels,” said Otuka.