Michael Karanga defends Muthaiga Open title

Defending champion Michael Karanga Sunday retained the NCBA Bank sponsored Muthaiga Open title despite bogeying six holes, five of them at the opening nine, at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The Kiambu based Karanga, who started the day five clear shots ahead of Railway’s John Lejirmah, bogeyed the first three holes in the front nine, three putted the fifth, though he managed to recover one shot at the seventh, but hit a poor approach shot at the nine to allow Lejirmah take a two shots lead.