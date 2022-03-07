Magical Kenya Open: Why we must now ask all the hard questions

Ashun Wu

Chinese Ashun Wu kisses the title after he won the Magical Kenya Open on March 6, 2022 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Gacheru

Director

IMG Kenya Ltd

What you need to know:

  • In addition to the 1.75 million Euros (Sh219m) prize kitty this year, the sponsors have injected another Sh100m to Sh200m into the event in one form or another and this has been the case with Magical Kenya Open for many years now.
  • Are we building a beautiful house on quick sand? Where are our golfing roots in Kenya? Where is the golf development agenda?
  • Until these questions are answered, this picture will not change.

At the close of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship Sunday, hard questions must now be asked on the place of the event in light of the continued poor performance by the Kenyan professional and amateur golfers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.