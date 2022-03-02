Magical Kenya Open: Safaricom pumps in Sh16 million

The Kenya Open Golf Limited on Wednesday received a Sh16 million boost from Safaricom, as part of its sponsorship for the 2022 edition of the Magical Kenya Open, which starts on Thursday at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The sponsorship will cater for communication and technology support for the event organisers including a state-of-the-art media centre, a Junior Golf Clinic and media publicity support.

“We are thrilled to be supporting this unique event, which marks the first time the event is taking place at Muthaiga Golf Club as part of the DP World Tour. Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its ability to transform lives. We are particularly looking forward to supporting the junior golfers clinic which is in line with our own ambition to tap, nurture and grow talent among young golfers across the country,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The 2022 edition of the Magical Kenya Open returns to its original home for the first time since 2018.

“It is exciting to have Safaricom on board as one the key sponsors of this historic event. Their support is instrumental as we expect millions of fans to livestream and follow the event. This year we have 144 golfers from across the world participating in the tournament,” said Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

Besides the Kenya Open, Safaricom has also sponsored the Magical Kenya Ladies golf tournaments and the Karen Masters in a bid to support local golfers.