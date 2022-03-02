Magical Kenya Open: Safaricom pumps in Sh16 million

Safaricom

Joseph Wanjohi (right), the head of Large Enterprise Sales at Safaricom PLC, presents a dummy cheque of Sh16 million to Zuhura Ogada Odhiambo, the Commercial Director Kenya Open. This was during the official cheque handover at Safaricom HQ Nairobi on March 2, 2022.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The sponsorship will cater for communication and technology support for the event organisers including a state-of-the-art media centre, a Junior Golf Clinic and media publicity support.

The Kenya Open Golf Limited on Wednesday received a Sh16 million boost from Safaricom, as part of its sponsorship for the 2022 edition of the Magical Kenya Open, which starts on Thursday at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.