Absa Bank Kenya to plant 10,000 trees

Simon Ngige

Kenya pro golfer Simon Ngige takes a part in a tree planting exercise at Cheleta Primary School during the launch of the Birdies for Good campaign to boost environment conservation and food security in schools across the country on March 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Birdies for Good initiative, launched during the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, raised Sh8 million for long-term community development projects.
  • A women's bead-making enterprise, tree planting, and the distribution of sanitary pads to schoolgirls in Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu counties were among those who benefited.

Absa Bank Kenya has announced an ambitious plan to plant 10,000 fruit trees in schools across Kenya this year. 

