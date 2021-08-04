Leo Zurovac wins Kenya Junior Stroke Play Championship

Leo Zurovac

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac poses with the title after winning the Kenya Junior Stroke Play golf championship at Muthaiga club on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the 12 to 14 division, Jelani Kihanya produced 349 gross to win ahead of home player Junaid Manji, who carded 354 to take home the runner up prize with Ishan Samani finishing third on 356 gross.
  • And finally in the 10 to 11- year division, Royal Nairobi Mwathi Gicheru, who has been enjoying great form lately, shot gross 370 to win ahead of Shashwat Harish on 386 and third placed Mitansh Thacker, who posted 400 gross.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac Wednesday completed an impressive five over par 289 gross at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course to clinch the overall title in the 2021 Crown Paints sponsored Kenya Junior Stroke Play golf championship.

