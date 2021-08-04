Leo Zurovac wins Kenya Junior Stroke Play Championship

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac Wednesday completed an impressive five over par 289 gross at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course to clinch the overall title in the 2021 Crown Paints sponsored Kenya Junior Stroke Play golf championship.

During the final round, the handicap two Zurovac shot three over par in a round that included 14 pars and one birdie, having earlier shot 74, 66, and 75 for his 72-hole grand total.

The 17 year-old Zurovac, currently attending the Jason Floyd Academy in Spain and who also recently won the Croatian National Championship with some impressive scores of 75, 73, 67 and 69 for four under par total, said he enjoyed playing on the beautiful Muthaiga course.

"Ï want to thank Muthaiga golf club for keeping the course in good shape. I am also grateful to play with some excellent players who kept on encouraging me, but above all I would like to appreciate the sponsors, Crown Paints for sponsoring the tournament which is very important for us juniors, and finally I would like to thank my parents for their great support," said Zurovac.

Emerging the overall winner in the girls section was Belinda Wanjiru, who also shot an impressive total of 355 gross made up of 89, 87, 89 and 90.

“I am happy with my scores except for the final round which denied a better aggregate, but I will keep on practising for a better score next time," said Wanjiru. The overall nett title went to Shiro Murray with rounds of 67, 68, 73, and 71 for nett 279.

Winning the 19 to 21 category was Chrispine Owuor on 310 gross, winning ahead of Thika Sports Club’s Dennis Gakuo on 324 and third-placed Derrick Gitau who carded 344 gross.

South Africa-based Andrew Wahome, a member of Nyali Golf and Country Club, fired 309 gross to win the 15 to 18 year division ahead of Lee Kimathi of Windsor on 320. Shakkur Adams was third on 323.

In the 12 to 14 division, Jelani Kihanya produced 349 gross to win ahead of home player Junaid Manji, who carded 354 to take home the runner up prize with Ishan Samani finishing third on 356 gross.