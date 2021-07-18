Lejirmah crowned Kenya Amateur Match Play champion

John Lejirmah

John Lejirmah follows the flight of his shot from the 10th tee during the Kenya Golf Union Chairman's Prize Golf tournament on May 20, 2016 at Kenya Railways Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kibugu eventually placed third overall after beating Chandaria in the third and fourth play off.
  • For the first time, the championship started with a 36-hole stroke play qualifying event where the top 32 players then moved to the match play format.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah is the new Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion.

