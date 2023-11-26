Kiyo bags Chairman's Prize at Kiambu

Handicap 25 golfer Daniel Kiyo was in his best form during the weekend’s Chairman’s (Philip Ondieki) Prize tournament, producing an aggregate of 75 points to secure the title.

He beat a strong field of 113 golfers after carding 38 points during Friday’s round, while on Saturday, he came up with 37 points in the well sponsored tournament which officially brought club Chairman Philip Ondieki’s term of office to an end.

Kiyo also clinched Saturday's round title with his score of 38 points where he however won after beating D.K. Muthua on countback. Finishing second in the men’s section was Dr Paul Kaumbutho on 36 points, a point better than Paul Muigai.

It was also a perfect weekend for lady golfer Eunice Ngigi, who produced a total of 59 points to claim the Ladies overall title. The handicap 17 Ngigi also took the Saturday round title with a score of 32 points after beating Jacinta Wakahora on countback.

The two nines went to Sammy Muriu on 20 and Ngata Kimondo who posted 19 points. Pius Mworia emerged the best past Chairman with a score of 35, while Muchemi Gachugi was the best among the past Captains with a score of 33 points.

For the Kiambu Golf Club board members who played, G.G. Waburi was the best with 32 points. The best scores in the Saturday round came from the guests where the men guest winner was Job Getuma with an impressive score of 43 points.

The best Lady Guest was Lydiah Momanyi with 40 points after beating Milka Sang on countback. In the ladies Subsidiary section,Teresia Mwariri was in her best form as she posted an excellent score of 46 points playing off handicap 19. Wilfred Githua took the men’s top prize after posting 40 points.

Andrew Nyanuri took the men’s longest drive honours, while the club’s leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru took the ladies longest drive prize. Victor Kuria won the nearest to pin title, while leading the juniors was Kenya Junior Amateur champion Elvis Muigua, who clinched the junior title with a score of 30 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, outgoing Chairman Philip Ondieki said: “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible honour and privilege it has been to serve in various capacities and finally as the Chairman of our esteemed club for the past five years.