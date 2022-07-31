Mbuthia wins Nation Classic at Nyahururu

High handicapper Kimondo Mbuthia produced a high score of 46 stableford points, to claim top prize during the fourth leg of the 2022 Nation Golf Classic series at Nyahururu Sports Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 28, Mbuthia only needed a couple of pars for his excellent score which beat men winner Samuel Njenga by four points. On the other hand, Njenga had to beat Nicholas Ng'ang'a on count back with 42 points to clinch the men’s top prize.

Leading the more than 20 ladies in the tournament, was Caroline Wambaria with the second best all round score of 43 to also book a place in the grand finale to be held at Ruiru Sports Club on November 4.

Finishing second was the Nyahururu lady captain Susan Hiuko with a score of 38 points. Leading the guests in the event which attracted a field of 105 players, was Muthaiga Golf Club’s Kaburu Mwirichia with a score of 30 points, winning ahead of David Nduati of Karen on 26 points.

Nation Media Group’s Distribution Manager George Kihuria emerged the staff winner with a score of 26 points while youngster Ryan Munyua posted 24 points for the junior title. He will join Mbuthia, Njenga, Nganga and Wambaria for the grand finale.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama praised the management of the club for its effort of making the Nyahururu course an 18-hole course despite having few members.

“You have done an excellent job by upgrading the course and all the other improvements of the club facilities and we as Nation Media we will be here to support you during the official opening of the second nine and your 100 years anniversary celebration,’’ said Gitagama who said Nation will host one of the events at Nyahururu next year.

Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro who was among the players who participated in the event offered over 10,000 tree seedlings to be planted at the newly constructed second nine which he toured in the company of club officials.

Kiboro said the Nation will continue supporting the club in its development programmes. “We supported the club during its fund raising in aid of the second nine construction, among other facilities the Nation has been involved in the past, and I am very impressed with the development the club has made over the years. You have done well bringing together 105 players which is good enough on a nine-hole course,’’ said Kiboro who called on Kenyans to vote and remain peaceful during the August 9 General election.

He thanked Panari Hotel and Resort as well as Mahiga Homes for partnering with the Nation during the event.