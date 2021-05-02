KGU okays golf resumption

What you need to know:

  • "All golfers will be expected to comply with all other Ministry of Health protocols as advised from time to time. Any golfer who is found not to comply and thereby bringing the game of golf to disrepute, will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Union guidelines.
  • The Board of Directors of each Member Club will bear total responsibility for lack of compliance at their respective clubs," Omuodo concluded in the statement which was also copied to Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed and the ministry’s Principal Secretary, Joe Okudo.

Golfing activities in the country which had been suspended last month because of the third wave of the Covid-19, pandemic will resume on Sunday, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has said.

