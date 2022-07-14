Kenya level with Uganda in Africa Region Four tourney

In Kigo, Uganda

Kenya’s national golf team put up a brave fight in the afternoon’s second round, to tie on points with defending champions and hosts Uganda in the ongoing Africa Region Four Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo Uganda on Thursday.

Michael Karanga steered the team with an impressive three under par 69 while, team captain Dennis Maara returned one over par 73, with John Lejirmah and Adel Balala firing 78 and 79 for 445 gross for 5.5 points, to tie with the Ugandans who had led by only three shots in the morning round.

“I must say all of us made a slow start but finished strongly over the last four or so holes and I believe we have a good chance of beating Uganda in the Match Play format on Saturday,’’ said Dennis Maara.

He said they had expected to play on a tough course after practising on the blue tees, but it was not the case.

Uganda on the other hand, produced 449 gross to also finish with 5.5 points including the three points they made in the opening round of the 72-hole stroke pre-qualifying.

The team’s top player Joseph Cwinyaai shot one under par 71 while Dennis Asaba who finished in darkness shot 79, with Michael Alunga and Godfrey Nsubuga adding 80 and 77 respectively.

Tanzania was placed third with four points and 466 gross, while Rwanda was fourth with 495 gross which gave them three points. Ethiopia and Burundi tied in fifth place with 1.5 points.

During the opening round, Balala shot three over 75 while Lejirmah had the best score of two over 74 in addition to Maara and Karanga’s 76 and 77. Uganda had a level par 72 by Cwinyaai and 73 by Godfrey Nsubuga which made them jump ahead before Kenya moved to tie with them at the close of the day.