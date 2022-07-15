Kenya go top in Africa Region Four tourney

In Kigo, Uganda

Kenya, topped the list of the six teams in the 72-hole stroke play event, going into Saturday’s matchplay format of the 2022 Africa Region Four golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda on Friday.

Team Captain Dennis Maara produced an impressive three under par 69 in the windy afternoon fourth round to steer his team to the top of the chart with an aggregate of 880 gross which gave the team a total of 11.5 points. Maara was assisted by John Lejirmah on two over par 74, while Michael Karanga and Adel Balala had carded three over par 75 each.

“Today afternoon we just wanted finish at the top and we knew one under par and a couple of two or three overs will do the magic. Now its game on tomorrow,’’ said Karanga. “We will go for victory in the match play. We want to beat them in front of their spectators.’’

“We have an amazing performance from all the players. During the first day in the morning, Karanga played three under which gave us a tie with Uganda. In the morning sesseion, Adel Balala brought two under which gave us a wide lead in the afternoon. The team captain shot three under par to give us a clear lead going into the match play with Uganda,’’ said team manager Philip Ochola who is also the Kenya Golf Union Vice Chairman.

The last time Kenya, who will now square it out with Uganda in the final round match play, won the trophy was way back in 2017 while Uganda will be going for a treble in the tournament formerly the East Africa Challenge Cup. Uganda closed the day in second place with an aggregate of 935 gross and a total of 10 points.

Their best score in the fourth round, was a two over by Godfrey Nsubuga while team captain Joseph Cwinyaai brought 81 and Dennis Asaba finishing on 80. Ibra Bagalana who replaced the ailing Michael Alunga, found the going tough and could only manage 88.