Kenya go top as African tourney heads to final round

In Addis Ababa

Defending champions Kenya, put up a sterling performance, to grab a four shots lead against arch-rivals Uganda going into Friday’s third round of 2023 Africa Region 4 Golf Championship at the par 71 Addis Ababa Golf Club course.

Leading the attack, was Golfer of The Year 2022 Champion John Lejirmah who picked up five birdies, dropping only one shot at the 13th hole for a brave four under par 67 that spearheaded the team to a second round aggregate of one over par 214 and a two rounds total of 443 gross.

“After day two, we were able to play a total of one over par, thanks to John Lejirmah’s sterling performance. One good thing is that we were drawn with some of the players from Uganda and Tanzania so we knew what to do. Recovering from a seven shots difference on the opening round made us know the work that was ahead of us,’’ said team captain Dennis Maara who himself shot 77 while the youngest player in the team Elvis Muigua carded 75 and Michael Karanga fired one over par 72.

But back to the day’s best round by Lejirmah. He started well, picking up a birdie at the second hole, and third, to carry a two under score to the back nine where he rolled in birdies at the 10th, 11th and 15th so the bogey at the 13th did not really spoil the part for Lejirmah and his fellow teammates.

On the other hand, birdies became elusive for the on-form Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club at home, who only managed a birdie on the first hole and at the 13th at the back nine, with bogeys on the eighth, 12th and 16th.

The youngster Muigua despite two double-bogeys on the sixth and eighth, and single bogeys on the first, 10th and 15th, said he was happy with a four over par 75, an improvement from first round’s 83.

“I am very happy today, I was able to play better. I was really looking for an under par, but not to worry, we still have two more rounds to go,’’ said Muigua who birdied the second, 13th and 18th.

Team captain Maara had only two birdies and seven bogeys for his 77.

The Ugandans posted 225 in the second round to bring their two-day aggregate to 447 while Rwanda also made a steady improvement, posting 222 in the second round, for 468 in third place. Hosts Ethiopia also improved by four shots, firing 235 for a total of 474, with Tanzania finishing day two in fifth place after also an improved score of 239 for 480 gross.