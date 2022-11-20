Karanga claims Kiambu Open

Home player Michael Karanga completed a two rounds total of two under par 142 to claim the inaugural Kiambu Open golf tournament trophy at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course on Sunday.

The Plus One handicap Karanga, who started with a four under 68 on Saturday, fired a final round of two over par on Sunday to beat Railway's Joswoh Gathumbi and Kenya-based Ugandan international Michael Alunga by four shots.

He made a double at the 469-yard par four-fifth and dropped another shot at the seventh, but closed the front nine with a birdie at the ninth.

He set off for the back nine with a bogey at the 10th, but dropped a shot at the 15th to level the back nine.

"I am very happy to win this inaugural Kiambu Open, though i have been very busy with some personal issues and have missed a number of events, but for this one i had to make sure the cup remains at Kiambu.

The course was playing well special the greens and i must thank the club management for preparing the course well," said Karanga, who said he will play at Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series grand finale at Nyali in Mombasa.

Gathumbi on the other hand, posted a back to back one over par 73 for a total of 146, beating Alunga who missed a close birdie at the 18th on countback.

Alunga had posted level par 72, but dropped a number of shots in the second round particularly in the opening nine, while at the back nine he started well by making birdies in the four holes, though he wested them by dropping shots at the 14th, 16th and 17th for two over par 74 to also wind up on 146.

"I had started the back nine well and was sure of playing a low round until i dropped three shots, and missed a birdie chance at the last hole'' said Alunga.

Taking the first and second gross rounds on 76 and 71 were John Wambari and Josphat Rono.

In the handicap section, Jeff Macharia won the nett title on 147 after beating Caesar Mugo on countback.

Franklin Ashiundu was third on 149. The two nett winners were Simon Karari and Kelvin Barasa on 72 and 71 nett.