Karanga and Lejirmah tie at Railways

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga on Saturday shot two under par 70 in the second round to tie with round one leader and home player John Lejirmah at two over par 146 in the Railway Invitation tournament.

The final round of the NCBA Bank-sponsored championship will be played on Sunday at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

Karanga, already a winner of three Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series events, birdied the second and third for a start, dropped a shot at the fourth hole but recovered it at the par five-ninth, to carry with him a two under par to the back nine where he birdied the 12th and 18th but with two bogeys at the 15th and 17th denying him a lead on his own.

On the other hand, Lejirmah carded four over par 76 in a round where he only made four birdies, three at the front nine and one at the 10th.

It was, however, two double-bogeys at the eighth and 15th in addition to four single bogeys which did the damage to Lejirmah who at one time was ahead on one under par.

Moving to third place on five over par 149 was Ebill Omollo from Vet Lab Sports Club who shot one over par 73 in the third round, a round that produced only two birdies.

A total of 33 players made the second round cut and will now battle it out for cash prizes in total’s third round.