Kamuri wins second edition of Elisha Kasuku Cup

Evanson Kamuri on Saturday overpowered a big field of 219 golfers to claim the 2022 edition of the Elisha Kasuku Cup at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap seven, Kamuri eagled the par five-seventh after picking up five pars earlier on in the opening nine.

He later made six pars at the back nine, which gave him a total of 39 points, to win by one point from second placed George Kokoth and the handicap one Kevin Juma.

In the ladies section, Joyce Sitonik carded 43 to win by one point from Caroline Okeyo who took the second prize.

Leading the juniors who participated in the event was Leon Mutinda playing off handicap 17, who posted 34 points, to win by one point from Ephraim Muguha.

Representing the sponsors was Chrispin Onyancha, who carded 35 points, to win by three points from Nicholas Malaki on 32 points.

Taking the gross title after firing one under par 71 was Kevin Juma. Of the guests who played along with the club members, Scola Onsongo posted 37 points to win by two points from Elidy Wangeci.

Leading the JoBase group, which came up with the idea of the Kasuku Cup tournament, was Griffins Owino, a handicap 22 golfer, who returned 37 points to win ahead of Silyvester Odhiambo who had carded 34 points.

Youngster Kigen Koitaba won the longest drive contest for the men and the ladies longest title went to Caroline Okeyo.

Junior golfer Steve Orinda won the nearest to pin at the 17th hole, where a Mitsubishi Outlander had been waiting for any golfer firing in one. The car returned to the Simba Corporation for the second year running.

Speaking on behalf of the legendary pro golder Kasuku, his wife Judy Kasuku expressed her gratitude to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for providing the conducive environment for the event to take place for the second time.