KAGC Series resumes with Winston Churchill Cup at Thika

Action in the 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series resumes on Friday, almost a month after the last event, the Muthaiga Open where Vipingo Ridge’s Adel Balala beat home player Neer Chandaria in a play-off.

A field of 111 golfers including some from Uganda is all set to tackle the par 72 Thika Sports Club where at stake, will be the Winston Churchill Cup, in addition to some cash prize, courtesy of KAGC’s title sponsors NCBA Bank who will be joined by STIHL, and Vivo Energy-Shell.

Being organised by Thika Sports Club Tournaments Committee, this annual event promises to showcase top-notch golfing talent amidst a backdrop of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The line-up among the 111 golfers, include three talented ladies namely Betty Ndenderu, Eunice Kilonzo and Anne Kanyori. The four Ugandans who will be seeking to have a share of the cash being offered, are Joseph Kasozi, Titus Okwong, Abdalla Kakooza and Dominic Musoke.

They will however face strong opposition from some of Kenya’s finest including the defending champion Dennis Maara of Limuru, and Kiambu’s youngster Elvis Muigua who is currently leading the KAGC series. Others are Muthaiga Open Champion Adel Balala, and Kiambu’s Michael Karanga who is fighting to regain his 2023 form which saw him win a total of 13 tournaments in the KAGC.

These seasoned golfers are sure to deliver an unforgettable display of skill and prowess throughout the tournament particularly with the present super condition of the Thika Sports Club course where at total of Sh500,000 will be up for grabs for those who will make the top 20 places.

"We are thrilled to welcome golfers from near and far to the Winston Churchill Golf Tournament," said Moses Gatonye, Thika Sports Club Captain who added that the event is not only a celebration of the sport of golf but also an opportunity for players to showcase their skills on a prestigious platform.

Moreover, the significance of the Winston Churchill Golf Tournament extends beyond the local golfing community, as it counts towards both the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series and the World Amateur Golf Rankings.